CAIT asks ED to take 'strict action' against Amazon for alleged violation of law

"In our communication to ED we have highlighted how Amazon has invested in More Retail Limited, a MBRT Company and has put up a 'Front' namely 'Samara AIF', not only this, how the AIF structure which has been allowed by SEBI for the purpose of pooling of money of investors for financial investment and returns has been misused to control MBRT companies which could not have been otherwise done by Amazon," Khandelwal said. He demanded that ED should immediately call for all documents and agreements from Amazon.