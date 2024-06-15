California Voters Sour on New Bonding Measures, Poll Shows
(Bloomberg) -- Nearly two-thirds of likely California voters say it’s not a good time to take on more debt for state programs and infrastructure projects as legislators consider placing several bond measures on the November ballot, according to a poll conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California.