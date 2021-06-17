Cambridge Mobile buys rival as telematics helps set car-insurance payments

Under insurers’ typical telematics programs, customers who opt in are initially charged premiums based on traditional ratings factors such as age, gender, type of vehicle, credit score, motor-vehicle violations and estimated number of miles to be driven. But insurers also then usually give policyholders a small discount upfront as an incentive to try out telematics. The discount increases or decreases based on the driver’s performance. Most insurers don’t bump up rates for people who test as poor drivers, industry analysts said.