After Middle East, Reliance takes Campa to Nepal in partnership with Wai-Wai noodle maker

New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, has partnered with Wai-Wai noodle maker Chaudhary Group (CG) to launch its Campa fizzy drink in Nepal.

Earlier this year the company launched Campa in the UAE, marking its entry into international markets. It partnered with Agthia Group for its Middle East launch. The brand is now present in Oman, Bahrain and Qatar as well.

Since acquiring Campa in 2022 and relaunching the 1980s cola brand the following year, RCPL has expanded the brand across India and overseas.

“Campa is a heritage Indian brand founded more than 50 years ago that continues to enjoy the love of the consumers. We are investing for the long term and see great potential for accelerated growth in the region,” said Ketan Mody, executive director, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd.

Nepal partner Chaudhary Group is a Nepalese conglomerate that operating more than 202 companies and 261 brands worldwide. It has a presence in sectors such as food and beverages, financial services, education, infrastructure, automobile, information and technology, real estate, and hospitality. It sells Wai-Wai branded noddles in several global markets, including India.

Chaudhary Group’s expertise in manufacturing and distribution in food and beverages sector will ensure local supply and a smooth roll out of Campa products across Nepal, the company said.

“This strategic alliance not only expands our beverage portfolio but also reinforces our position as a key player in the region's competitive beverage market. We look forward to leveraging our robust distribution network and market expertise to establish Campa as a beloved brand in Nepal, just as it has been in India for generations,” said Nirvana Chaudhary, managing director, Chaudhary Group.

The Campa portfolio in Nepal will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, Campa Orange, Campa Energy Gold Boost and Campa Energy Berry Kick aside from Campa Energy.

Challenging Coke and Pepsi In India, Campa has made some noise by rolling out a Rs10 fizzy drink and partnering with with JioStar as a co-sponsor for IPL 2025, challenging incumbents such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. RCPL is set to invest ₹1,000 crore to set up a new bottling plant for Campa in Bihar.