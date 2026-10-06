Campa vs FSSAI: Reliance wins Delhi court relief against 'energy drink' label ban

Reliance Consumer Products has secured temporary relief from the Delhi High Court in its dispute with India's food safety regulator FSSAI over the use of the term "energy drink" on Campa products, protecting the beverage business from an immediate labelling ban.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 6 October, allowed Reliance to continue marketing products under its Campa brand as "energy drinks", after the company challenged a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) directive that sought to stop manufacturers of high-caffeine beverages from using the designation.

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The case stems from a June 30 order issued by FSSAI directing manufacturers of high-caffeine beverages sold as "energy drinks" to stop using the description. Reliance approached the court this month, arguing that the action had already disrupted its operations and put a large amount of inventory and packaging at risk.

Delhi High Court questions FSSAI over Reliance notice During Tuesday's hearing, the Delhi High Court questioned why FSSAI had not issued Reliance a notice before passing the order against the company.

The court told the regulator it was "never too late" to correct its mistake.

The matter will return to court on November 5. The Delhi High Court is also scheduled to hear similar challenges from PepsiCo and Monster Beverage, which have separately moved against the regulator's directive.

Red Bull has already obtained court relief allowing it to continue using the "energy drink" designation.

FSSAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reliance says Campa label ban put millions of cans and bottles at risk Reliance Consumer Products told the Delhi court that it was holding finished inventory of 168 million cans and 120 million plastic bottles carrying the "Energy Drink" labelling. It also had pre-printed packaging for another 400 million cans and 360 million bottles bearing the same description.

Reliance said the regulatory action by FSSAI had already caused substantial disruption. State authorities seized Reliance stock, while e-commerce platforms were instructed to remove the affected products, according to the company's filing.

For a business built partly around aggressive pricing and rapid distribution, restrictions on existing inventory can create a problem beyond the immediate question of what appears on a label.

Packaging already printed with a disputed description cannot easily be repurposed without adding cost and disrupting supply.

What is FSSAI's energy drink labelling dispute? FSSAI's June 30 directive targeted the use of "energy drink" for high-caffeine beverages, prompting several major beverage companies to challenge the regulator's action.

The dispute comes amid a wider food safety drive in India, with authorities stepping up inspections, raids and enforcement measures while introducing new requirements around warnings and product information.

At the heart of the legal battle is the question of how beverages containing caffeine can be described and marketed to consumers.

The outcome could therefore affect not only Reliance's Campa products but also the way some of the country's largest beverage companies label and position their high-caffeine drinks.

PepsiCo and Monster also challenge FSSAI order PepsiCo and Monster Beverage sued the food regulator last week, seeking relief against the June 30 order. Their cases are also due to be considered by the Delhi High Court.

The legal challenges put the regulator's enforcement action under scrutiny as courts consider whether companies were given adequate notice and whether the restrictions were properly applied.

For Reliance, Tuesday's order provides immediate breathing room. The broader dispute, however, remains unresolved and is scheduled to return before the Delhi High Court on November 5.