Campa vs FSSAI: Reliance sues food safety regulator for preventing it from marketing products as ‘energy drinks'

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has sued the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over restrictions preventing the company from marketing its Campa-brand products as "energy drinks", making it the latest beverage maker to challenge the food safety regulator's labelling crackdown.
Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing court documents that have not been made public, that the company filed a writ petition on October 1 challenging a June 30 FSSAI order barring manufacturers of high-caffeine beverages from marketing their products as "energy drinks".
According to the petition, state authorities have seized Reliance's stock and also ordered e-commerce platforms to delist the products. The company is now seeking to have the FSSAI order quashed.
In a filing, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the beverages arm of Reliance, said, "Such actions have caused and are causing substantial disruption to the Petitioner's business operations and adversely affect its market presence and commercial goodwill."
Reliance joins PepsiCo and Monster Beverage, which sued the food safety regulator last week over its crackdown. Austria's Red Bull was granted temporary relief allowing the company to continue using the label.
Last week, PepsiCo India moved a Delhi court and stated that the FSSAI directive could have "grave commercial consequences" that could affect the company's investments.
PepsiCo told the court that 492 million bottles and 26 million cans with the contested labels were already in the market as of 31 July. It also argued that FSSAI issued the order without allowing the company to make its case. PepsiCo is reportedly seeking relief against the decision, citing the potential impact on its business.
Monster India has also raised similar objections before a court, arguing that the food safety regulator did not issue a notice before issuing its directive. The company added that the latest order has reportedly caused financial losses and reputational damage.
This story will be updated with more details.