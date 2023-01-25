Campari to launch nine new variants in India

“Premiumization has also been an important, sustained trend in the Indian market. Which is why we are introducing higher aged variants of our existing products as well. We are aiming at 75% growth in FY23 in terms of volume and 100% value growth," said Mayr. Campari has about 50 brands in its portfolio across categories worldwide. At a global level, it reported sales of €2,005.7 million for the nine-month period ended 30 September.