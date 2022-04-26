The initial public offer (IPO) of sports shoe maker Campus Activewear was subscribed 1.24 times on the first day of bidding on Tuesday, according to the data available with the exchanges.

The public offer received bids for 4,18,33,005 shares against 3,36,25,000 shares on offer.

The portion meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 1.88 times, while the category for non-institutional investors received 1.32 times subscription.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 9%.

Campus Activewear's ₹1,400 crore IPO was launched for subscription today and will remain open for bidding till 28 April.

Campus Activewear, which had filed the draft papers with the Sebi in December last year, is looking to tap the public markets with completely offer for sale (OFS) of 5.1 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

Both the promoters -- Hari Krishna Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal -- and investors will such as TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd and QRG Enterprises Ltd offload their equity shares in the issue.

At present, promoters hold 78.21% stake in the company, TPG Growth and QRG Enterprises own 17.19% and 3.86% shareholding, respectively.

Campus Activewear introduced the brand 'Campus' in 2005 and is a lifestyle-oriented sports and athleisure footwear company that offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family.

The brand enjoys an about 15% market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear industry in India by value for fiscal 2020, which increased to approximately 17% in fiscal 2021.

BofA Securities India Limited, JM Financial, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the company on the public issue.