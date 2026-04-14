The first signs of cracks are appearing in campus hirings this year, with companies changing recruitment plans due to artificial intelligence and the West Asia war, prompting colleges to caution newly recruited students of delayed onboarding and bringing back memories of pandemic-era job uncertainty.
AI and West Asia war hit campus hiring: Firms rescind offers, delay student onboarding
SummaryCampus hiring in India is showing early strain as AI boosts productivity and the West Asia conflict dampens demand. Firms like BrowserStack have rescinded some offers, while IIT and IIMs stipend or delay onboarding. While placements are on track, hiring is slowing.
The first signs of cracks are appearing in campus hirings this year, with companies changing recruitment plans due to artificial intelligence and the West Asia war, prompting colleges to caution newly recruited students of delayed onboarding and bringing back memories of pandemic-era job uncertainty.
About the Authors
Pratishtha Bagai is a correspondent at Mint, specializing in the creator economy, education, Gen Z culture, and human resources since joining the publication in May 2024. With a keen eye for detail, she delivers breaking news and sharp trend analyses that illuminate India’s booming digital creator scene, from innovative monetization models and influencer strategies to post-pandemic shifts in recruitment at elite educational institutions like IITs and IIMs.<br><br>Her expertise stands out in unpacking the creator economy’s rapid evolution—covering AI-driven disruptions and viral trend cycles—and Gen Z’s transformative influence on social media behaviours, offering fresh perspectives on how these forces redefine careers, content creation, and workplace dynamics for the next generation.<br><br>A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism (2023-2024), she holds a diploma in business and financial journalism via the Bloomberg programme, equipping her to seamlessly connect technological disruptions with tangible economic outcomes and policy implications.<br><br>Driven by a commitment to clear, impactful storytelling, Pratishtha empowers readers with actionable insights into pivotal industry moments. Based in Delhi, when she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her binge-watching movies or getting lost in a board game spree.
Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.
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