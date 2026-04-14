AI and West Asia war hit campus hiring: Firms rescind offers, delay student onboarding

“We are observing the situation in the Middle East carefully to see if it affects recruitment at IIMA. So far, barring a few firms mentioning that the war may have ramifications for future hiring, there has not been much impact. It is true that a few firms wanted to renegotiate the nature of internships with us in recent days in a way that is acceptable to all parties concerned,” said Viswanath Pingali, chairperson of placements at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. “This is probably keeping in view the dynamic situation of the war. All students have begun their internships as of now, and we have not seen anything to be alarmed about.”