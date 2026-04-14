AI and West Asia war hit campus hiring: Firms rescind offers, delay student onboarding

Pratishtha BagaiDevina Sengupta
6 min read14 Apr 2026, 12:35 PM IST
logo
The erstwhile hopeful buzz in campuses is now laced with worry, given the unabated uncertainties of the West Asia war. (Mint)
Summary
Campus hiring in India is showing early strain as AI boosts productivity and the West Asia conflict dampens demand. Firms like BrowserStack have rescinded some offers, while IIT and IIMs stipend or delay onboarding. While placements are on track, hiring is slowing.

The first signs of cracks are appearing in campus hirings this year, with companies changing recruitment plans due to artificial intelligence and the West Asia war, prompting colleges to caution newly recruited students of delayed onboarding and bringing back memories of pandemic-era job uncertainty.

Software testing platform BrowserStack has rescinded offers to engineering students from the batch of 2026. The concerns percolate to the next batch, too, Companies are revising their internship terms for students from the batch of 2027 at India’s leading B-schools and engineering colleges.

These worrying signals come as the job market starts to feel the pressure of both AI and geopolitical conflicts, with companies scaling back their recruitment plans.

“The decision to rescind extended to certain engineering students was a difficult one, made in the context of the significant productivity gains we see due to AI within our product and engineering functions,” Rohit Munjal, senior vice president and head of people function at BrowserStack, told Mint in an email response. “We recognize the impact this has on the students involved and did not arrive at this decision lightly.”

Also Read | Private banks up the ante on campus hiring

He said that in the interest of transparency, the company communicated this decision to the affected candidates at the earliest opportunity, ensuring they had the clarity needed to actively pursue other career options. “We have also committed to these students that they will receive first-priority consideration should relevant roles become available in the future,” Munjal added.

While Munjal did not divulge the number of engineering students affected, the company said it is “on track” to onboard 15-plus MBA graduates. Mint has learnt that the number of affected engineering students exceeds the number of B-school graduates being hired.

The withdrawal of offers was last widely seen during the pandemic. The batch of 2020 struggled as companies slowed recruitment while India Inc. navigated lockdowns and rapid digital transformation. The onboarding delays lasted for more than a year.

Also Read | Contrarian AI trend: Global IT firms amp up India hires for growth

Dynamic situation

Today, while companies across sectors have announced retrenchments due to AI, the other looming threat is from the war in West Asia. The impact will be felt by the 2025-2027 batch of India’s top B-school students, who are currently interning.

“We are observing the situation in the Middle East carefully to see if it affects recruitment at IIMA. So far, barring a few firms mentioning that the war may have ramifications for future hiring, there has not been much impact. It is true that a few firms wanted to renegotiate the nature of internships with us in recent days in a way that is acceptable to all parties concerned,” said Viswanath Pingali, chairperson of placements at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. “This is probably keeping in view the dynamic situation of the war. All students have begun their internships as of now, and we have not seen anything to be alarmed about.”

Other IIMs are preparing for the uncertainties as well.

Also Read | India's top consulting firms hit by AI and war; job cuts, hiring freeze loom

“The main challenge we are navigating right now is the risk of delayed onboarding as companies naturally take a more cautious approach to new project kickoffs,” said Himanshu Rai, director of IIM Indore.

The B-school said it is “keeping a close, proactive dialogue with our corporate HR partners to solidify start dates and ensure the batch is supported and protected from any sudden market shifts”. IIM Indore clarified that their final placements for the batch of 2026 have not faced any “major concerns or lingering challenges.”

In the case of summer internships for the batch of 2027, “there have been a few isolated, one-off instances where a firm modified some of the additional perks attached to an offer, likely as a minor internal budget adjustment. These are very much the exception, not the rule,” Rai said.

Placement cycles

Internships at B-schools are a crucial indicator of the job market. The placement cycle typically begins when recruiters visit IIM campuses in September-October to hire students for internships in April-May of the following year. After the internships, selected candidates receive pre-placement offers (PPOs), while the rest participate in final placements.

A similar pattern is followed for engineering colleges. India’s marquee campuses follow a set calendar. The older Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)—Kharagpur, Bombay, Madras, Roorkee, Kanpur and Delhi—begin their placements on 1 December. Many newer IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and leading private engineering colleges begin placements earlier, usually in September and October, to secure recruiters before the older IITs start.

The erstwhile hopeful buzz in campuses is now laced with worry, given the unabated uncertainties of the West Asia war. According to the placement head of an IIT, a few companies changed the job roles they had offered to students.

At one of the newer IIMs, the placement head reported that a Dubai-based pharmaceutical company that offered an internship opportunity to a student of the batch of 2027 deferred the joining date. Given the fixed timeline of the summer internship programme, the student had to pass on this offer and was moved to another company for the upcoming internship.

While the final campus placements for the batch of 2026 in management colleges are almost over, internships for the batch of 2027 have begun, and students were hopeful that, like their predecessors, they would secure more PPOs. Mint has learned that one consulting company requested the IIMs to reduce the internship stipend from $2,000 per month to about $1,400. This comes as a surprise because consulting firms have traditionally been major recruiters at B-schools.

Consulting sector

During both final placements and internships, the consulting sector has emerged as one of the strongest, with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Bain & Co., PwC, Accenture, EY, KPMG and Deloitte among the key recruiters. IIM Ahmedabad is not the only institute keeping a close watch. IIM Kozhikode pointed out that some sectors may see an uptick in hiring while others may decline, as industries are affected differently by global upheaval.

“The war will lead to the dispersal of financial and economic activity centres. Investors will limit their risks by investing in safer regions less affected by geopolitical tensions. The impact will likely be felt two to three months from now and there will be a calibration in hiring patterns across sectors,” said Debashis Chatterjee, director of IIM Kozhikode. “While healthcare and edtech may hire in large numbers, the consulting industry may grow in some areas and dip in others.”

The impact of the war is higher on consulting and finance firms with exposure to the West Asia region. Ironically, placement sources said that during final placements for the batch of 2026, there was a 10-12% increase in median compensation offered by consulting and finance firms, in line with market trends. Compensation varies by company and sector, and at older IIMs, median packages can hover at 30 lakh-35 lakh.

“We have seen consistent momentum in India, and our campus hiring this year has progressed as planned, with the first cohort already onboarded. We remain focused on bringing in high-quality talent from leading campuses to support ongoing client demand and business growth," said Prabhav Kashyap, partner, Bain & Company.

However, since the war started in the last week of February, companies in India have taken their foot off the accelerator in hiring as demand from clients in the region weakened. Mint reported in April that major consulting and audit firms held internal discussions on how the conflict could impact their India headcount.

About the Authors

Pratishtha Bagai

Pratishtha Bagai is a correspondent at Mint, specializing in the creator economy, education, Gen Z culture, and human resources since joining the publication in May 2024. With a keen eye for detail, she delivers breaking news and sharp trend analyses that illuminate India’s booming digital creator scene, from innovative monetization models and influencer strategies to post-pandemic shifts in recruitment at elite educational institutions like IITs and IIMs.<br><br>Her expertise stands out in unpacking the creator economy’s rapid evolution—covering AI-driven disruptions and viral trend cycles—and Gen Z’s transformative influence on social media behaviours, offering fresh perspectives on how these forces redefine careers, content creation, and workplace dynamics for the next generation.<br><br>A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism (2023-2024), she holds a diploma in business and financial journalism via the Bloomberg programme, equipping her to seamlessly connect technological disruptions with tangible economic outcomes and policy implications.<br><br>Driven by a commitment to clear, impactful storytelling, Pratishtha empowers readers with actionable insights into pivotal industry moments. Based in Delhi, when she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her binge-watching movies or getting lost in a board game spree.

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics