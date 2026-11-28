Should Nvidia have reinstated Jensen Huang despite the controversy over his personal conduct?
Would you move to the US despite H-1B visa curbs?
How should companies respond to the Democrats’ victory in the US midterm elections and its implications for AI regulation?
Can third-party AI tools be trusted with sensitive company data under India’s new data protection rules?
Engineering and management students are fielding questions like these during this placement season, as recruiters test their judgement, business awareness and ability to handle ethical dilemmas.