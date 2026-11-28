The interviewers asked what message reinstatement would send to staff on personal conduct, and whether competence exempts a leader from employee code-of-conduct standards. Her reply was: “I think a leader’s personal life and professional responsibilities should be treated separately. What someone does outside the workplace is a separate matter, as long as it does not affect the organisation. But if their conduct starts affecting the workflow or the way employees function within the company, then it becomes a concern. In that case, the organisation has to take it seriously, regardless of how competent the leader is.”