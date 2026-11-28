Should Nvidia have reinstated Jensen Huang despite the controversy over his personal conduct?
Should Nvidia have reinstated Jensen Huang despite the controversy over his personal conduct?
Would you move to the US despite H-1B visa curbs?
Would you move to the US despite H-1B visa curbs?
How should companies respond to the Democrats’ victory in the US midterm elections and its implications for AI regulation?
Can third-party AI tools be trusted with sensitive company data under India’s new data protection rules?
Engineering and management students are fielding questions like these during this placement season, as recruiters test their judgement, business awareness and ability to handle ethical dilemmas.
These topical questions for the 2027 batch come as recruiters offer higher pay packages while hiring fewer candidates. Artificial intelligence has prompted companies to rethink vacancies because many junior roles can now be automated.
A senior executive at a high-frequency trading firm noted this shift in a Mint report on 26 November, pointing out that AI coding tools are handling junior-level output and pushing the firm toward fewer, top-scoring hires for specialist roles at ₹90 lakh to ₹1 crore rather than ₹60-70 lakh previously.
“With AI taking over more routine tasks, decision-making skills are now important even at junior levels. Fresh recruits are expected to assess information, identify what matters and decide what needs further scrutiny,” said Narayanan Ramaswamy, partner and national leader for education and skill development, KPMG India. He added that juniors can no longer rely on seniors for routine step-by-step instructions, and that while B-school recruiters adapted faster to shifting job needs, engineering recruiters have been slower to adjust this year.
Compensation at India’s top B-schools has risen over the past few years. Mint reported in March that median compensation across IIM campuses had risen 25-40% from pandemic-era levels for the 2026 cohort, reaching ₹35 lakh at IIM Calcutta and ₹32.9 lakh at IIM Lucknow, as recruiters paid up for specialized roles.
These campus pay trends sit against a broader corporate talent market shaped by turnover and wage pressure. Across India Inc, employee attrition rose to 18% in 2026 from 16.2% in 2025, while average salary increases are projected at 9.1% in 2027 — broadly flat against the actual 9% rise in 2026, according to consulting and financial services firm Aon. Picking the right candidate in a tight market is all the more critical.
Students face grilling across summer internships and final placements. Campus hiring for the 2027 batch started at engineering colleges in early September and is underway, while B-schools are expected to begin placements early next year, after many students secure pre-placement offers (PPOs).
Engineering students usually face a few rounds of aptitude tests followed by interviews, while management students go through multiple rounds of group discussions and personal interviews.
At engineering colleges, demand for specialized talent and higher pay is reshaping assessment. Firms seek machine learning researchers, low-latency researchers and quantitative analysts, with high-frequency trading (HFT) firms expected to be top paymasters this season. Core mechanical and computer science students also face timed skill tests such as hackathons.
Beyond technical tests
Recruiters are now pairing these selection formats with pointed questions on corporate governance and leadership ethics.
During her final placement interview, an MBA student specializing in human resources at a tier-II Kolkata business school was asked by one of India’s top three FMCG companies whether Nvidia chief Jensen Huang should be reinstated. Huang resigned in early November over personal misconduct, raising governance concerns before his reinstatement on 23 November. The interview took place before this.
The interviewers asked what message reinstatement would send to staff on personal conduct, and whether competence exempts a leader from employee code-of-conduct standards. Her reply was: “I think a leader’s personal life and professional responsibilities should be treated separately. What someone does outside the workplace is a separate matter, as long as it does not affect the organisation. But if their conduct starts affecting the workflow or the way employees function within the company, then it becomes a concern. In that case, the organisation has to take it seriously, regardless of how competent the leader is.”
Regulatory and compliance rules are also figuring prominently in campus evaluations. A student pursuing a postgraduate diploma in management at a tier-II Bengaluru B-school said a placement group discussion weighed whether companies can safely use third-party AI tools to access internal data under India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, notified in November 2025. The rules require companies to disclose personal-data use, obtain consent and put safeguards against breaches.
Participants in the discussion favoured investing in homegrown AI tools to curb dependence on outside vendors,] but noted that steep setup costs meant companies would still rely on third-party tools to stay competitive in processing data.
Global policy questions are surfacing alongside domestic compliance checks. At a tier-2 Bhubaneswar B-school, a final-year MBA student interviewed by a financial services and enterprise AI firm was asked about the Democrats’ US midterm win and whether stricter AI regulation could slow innovation.
“I told them I view the election results positively. From an environmental perspective, this is necessary,” she said. “Even if stricter regulation slows innovation in the short term, the long-term environmental cost of unchecked AI expansion could be greater. The energy, water and other resources required to sustain this growth will have lasting consequences, and companies need to be accountable for them.”