NEW DELHI: Computer Age Management Services Ltd. (CAMS), financial infrastructure and services provider for mutual funds, alternative investment funds (AIF) and portfolio managers (PMS), has acquired majority stake in Fintuple Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Fintuple).

Founded in 2018, Fintuple is a new age startup that has launched niche technology offerings in the areas of client digital on-boarding, KYC, fund data, Fact sheets and analysis and other digital support solutions for AIF and PMS. In a short time span, Fintuple has added marquee AIF brands and banks to its client roster and is set to expand its footprint as the gateway connecting the digitally savvy consumers to digitally-enabled manufacturers and providers, via APIs.

As the market-leading service partner to the AIF and PMS segment, CAMS’s AIF platform serves over 120 clients across all facets of the operations of investor servicing, fund accounting and digital and value-added services.

Anuj Kumar, managing director, CAMS, said, “We expect the AIF and PMS markets to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% over the next decade, and hence found investing into Fintuple as a great opportunity that will assist CAMS and Fintuple in building overall market reach and driving innovation. The Fintuple solution suite will enhance our capability to meet the bespoke requirements of our clients with ease and speed. The acquisition will further drive CAMS’s vision of providing technologically superior products in the BFSI space, specifically to the rapidly growing AIF and PMS segment."

Kaushik Narayan, co-founder, Fintuple, said, “Alongside the growth potential, the AIF and PMS segment is also poised for technology-led transformation. The synergy between CAMS and Fintuple’s solutions can be leveraged to solve industry problems and partner with clients to build unique, frictionless experiences for their customers."

Fintuple’s product offerings seek to address challenges in an investor’s journey starting with the on-boarding process arising from siloed systems, lack of exchange of data among the ecosystem players in AIF / PMS space and redundancy in the account opening process across institutions. The investment fortifies CAMS’s position as the leading provider of technology solutions in this market and further strengthens its product offerings especially for digital On-boarding and eKYC, as per a press release.

