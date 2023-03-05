CAMS expands digital solutions portfolio with majority stake acquisition in Think Analytics2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 07:12 PM IST
- Post completion, TAIPL will become a subsidiary of the company once the transaction is completed
MUMBAI : Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS), one of India's leading technology-driven financial infrastructure and services providers, announced on Sunday that it acquired a 55.42% stake in Think Analytics India Private Ltd (TAIPL), a data sciences and artificial intelligence company, through a secondary acquisition for an undisclosed amount.
