CAMS expands digital solutions portfolio with majority stake acquisition in Think Analytics

Anuj Kumar, Managing Director-CAMS, said, "With AI, Analytics, and data-led technologies becoming mainstream to solve problems, and to transform and grow businesses, we found investing into Think360 AI as a good opportunity that will assist CAMS in building overall market reach and drive innovation in the rapidly growing BFSI and capital markets space. The product and solution suite of Think360 AI is a great fit for our Account Aggregator offering, which will help us solidify our position as a digital public infrastructure. We were also impressed by the founding team’s journey of having bootstrapped, built and scaled the company successfully."