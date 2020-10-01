CAMS makes stock markets debut at 23% premium over issue price

MUMBAI: Shares of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) debuted at ₹1,518, a 23.41% premium over its issue price of ₹1,230 a piece. The issue with a price band of ₹1,229-1,230 apiece opened for subscription on 21-23 September. It was oversubscribed 46.99 times.

The registrar and transfer agent (RTA) of mutual funds company aimed to raise ₹2,242 crore through the IPO, proceeds of which will not be received by CAMS. Other marquee shareholders in CAMS are Great Terrain, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, which holds 43.50%, and HDFC, and HDFC Bank with 5.99% and 3.33%, respectively.

NSE Investment Ltd had planned to completely divest its stake in CAMS, through an initial public offering (IPO), taking advantage of a recovery in equities after covid-led disruptions. Pre-IPO, NSE Investment Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE, held a 37.48% stake in CAMS.

Analysts said that the IPO valuation is at discount to the nearest comparables (AMCs, Depositories and Exchanges) and has scope to re-rate.

Ahead of the issue IIFL Securities said, “At ₹1,230 per share, CAMS is priced at 35 times FY20 earnings per share (EPS), at a 10-15% discount to listed AMCs, exchanges and depositories. We expect stock to trade in-line with other comparables and further re-rate. In our view, premium valuations are justified given dominant market share in a growing industry, low risk of competition, strong parentage, strong free cash flow generation, and robust return on equities (RoEs)."

CAMS is the dominant player in a two-player mutual RTA industry, with 70% market share. It services four of the top-five MFs in the country. Its revenue growth is directly linked to the asset under management (AUM) growth of its partner MFs. The opportunity landscape for the MF business in India is huge, given low penetration and financialisation of household savings, thus providing long-term visibility.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd are the book running lead managers to the issue.

