Mumbai : Chennai based Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) has made a debut on NSE at ₹2219.50 per share on Friday. Shares of the registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds company closed at ₹2210 per share.

Last year, CAMS had launched its initial public offering (IPO) to raise ₹2242 crore at a price band of ₹1,229-1,230 and the issue was subscribed by 47 times. It was open for subscription from 21-23 September. It raised ₹666.57 crore from 35 anchor investors. NSE Investment Ltd, a subsidiary of NSE which held 37.48% stake in CAMS, fully divested its stake in the IPO.

On the BSE, the issue was listed at ₹1518, premium to its issue price on October 01. Since its listing the stock has gained 79.67%.

The shares were so far being traded under the permitted category on the NSE. Under the permitted category, exchanges facilitate market participants to trade in securities that are actively traded at other stock exchanges but not listed on their own exchange.

On Friday, 95,184 shares was traded, with delivery percentage of 37%. At close, market capitalization stood at ₹10,790 crores.

According to the latest shareholding, promoters held 30.96% and 12.69% is held by mutual funds namely SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla and HDFC Mutual fund. Foreign Portfolio investors hold 23.99% that includes Small Cap World Fund, Fidelity, and Goldman Sachs.

“The company commenced its public listing journey with listing of its shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Oct 1st, 2020. NSE investments was a shareholder in CAMS prior to the IPO, and while they exited the company completely during the IPO this shareholding precluded the listing of the company’s shares on NSE at that time" said Anuj Kumar, CEO & Whole-time Director, CAMS.

The registrar and transfer agent will declare its fourth quarter, full year results and for consideration of final dividend has been scheduled for 25 May 2021.

CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions with over two decades of experience.

Shares of CAMS closed 1.45% lower at ₹2,210.45 on the BSE.

