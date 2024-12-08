Companies
Can Camso transform tyre maker Ceat into a high-margin business?
SummaryOn Friday, RPG Group company Ceat said that it has entered into a definitive agreement with the French tyre maker Michelin to acquire its Camso brand's off-highway tyres and tracking business for $225 million (about ₹1,905 crore). The deal also includes two manufacturing plants in Sri Lanka.
Anant Goenka, vice-chairman of RPG Group, recalls a chance meeting with an HSBC banker during a flight from Delhi to Mumbai some six months ago, which sparked the conglomerate's interest in acquiring Michelin's off-highway tyres and tracks business.
