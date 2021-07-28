Can Ajay Singh save SpiceJet a second time?

Another senior industry executive, who has worked for top commercial airlines, said that SpiceJet may not get the full compensation it claims as most aircraft manufacturers don’t prefer a direct/full cash payment. Instead, they prefer other structures that include discounts. When asked about the compensation issue, a Boeing spokesperson said that the company doesn’t comment on conversations with its customers. Nevertheless, the stakes are high for Boeing as well. SpiceJet had 13 MAX aircraft in its fleet in 2019. At the time of the ban, it had placed an order for 205 Boeing aircraft. As of today, SpiceJet’s total fleet comprises 109 aircraft, including Boeing 737 and the Q-400 turboprops. “If SpiceJet walks away from Boeing orders, the US company loses the narrow-body aircraft market in India (most Indian airlines use Airbus A320/321 family narrow-body planes for domestic and short/medium-haul global routes). However, Boeing may still be reluctant to give the entire compensation in cash considering it may lose the entire investment if the airline goes under," the executive added.