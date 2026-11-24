Amazon said on Monday that it will be acquiring AI startup Decart's technology while also recruiting its founders and other staff, thus marking the latest Big Tech deal to secure AI talent and technology.

While Amazon has declined to disclose the deal's financial terms or comment on its value, Bloomberg News has reported that the deal is worth around $7.5 billion.

This acquisition by Amazon offers a glimpse into the company's larger ambition to reduce its dependence on Nvidia's computing ecosystem and make its own AI chips a more attractive alternative for businesses.

Also Read | Amazon eyes $7.5 billion Decart deal to boost AI chip efficiency

Founded in 2023, Decart has been developing software designed to improve the efficiency of AI workloads across different hardware platforms, including chips from Nvidia, Amazon and Google. The company was already been working with Amazon since 2025 to improve the performance of its Trainium processors.

The acquisition is significant because one of the biggest obstacles to Amazon's ambition of becoming a serious AI-chip supplier has not necessarily been the hardware itself, but the software ecosystem surrounding it.

What is the problem Amazon wishes to solve? The advantage that Nvidia has in artificial intelligence extends well beyond the performance of its graphics processing units (GPUs).

Its CUDA software platform has become deeply embedded in the workflows of AI researchers, developers and enterprises.

With its years of investment in software libraries, development tools, as well as optimised applications, Nvidia has become the default hardware choice for a large portion of the AI industry.

Even if an alternative processor offers attractive price-performance characteristics. customers will have to consider the engineering efforts required to migrate their existing workloads, adapt their software, as well as optimise their models for a new architecture.

This is where Amazon's Trainium chips come in. They are designed to address this challenge by offering customers an alternative for training and running AI models through AWS.

But Amazon needs to to demonstrate that the performance and cost benefits are substantial enough to justify switching, and this is exactly where Decart will be a strategic tool for the company.

Also Read | Huang back as Nvidia CEO: What his return means for Colette Kress

Founded in 2023, the startup offers a software engine called Decart Optimization Stack (DOS), which helps companies run AI systems faster and switch more easily between a range of AI chips, including those from Nvidia, Amazon and Google.

For Amazon, this technology could make Trainium more competitive without requiring the company to depend entirely on increasingly expensive investments in additional computing capacity.

Trainium is already attracting large customers Amazon has spent years developing its custom silicon chips through Annapurna Labs, which it had acquired in 2015. ts portfolio includes Graviton processors for general-purpose cloud computing, Trainium for AI training and inference, and Inferentia for AI inference workloads.

Trainium has gained particular strategic importance following Amazon's partnership with Anthropic.

Anthropic has been using AWS infrastructure to train and serve its Claude models. According to AWS, nearly one million Trainium2 chips are being used for Anthropic's workloads associated with Project Rainier. Decart itself, Karakuri, and Poolside are some of the other Trainium customers.

Amazon is not replacing Nvidia completely Although despite this push towards its own custom chips, Amazon is not replacing Nvidia completely, and only in August this year AWS and Nvidia announced an expanded partnership that includes plans to deploy two million additional Nvidia GPUs across AWS infrastructure.

Amazon wants to offer customers a broader choice of computing platforms while developing its own chips as a competitive alternative.

This is also where Decart's technology becomes particularly interesting.

Since its optimisation stack was designed to work across different chip architectures, it could help Amazon develop software capabilities that are not limited to a single hardware platform.

Also Read | SpaceX lenders worry over Elon Musk’s orbital AI data centre plans

In the AI semiconductor industry, the competition no longer reamins restricted to the companies capable of manufacturing the most powerful processors. It increasingly involves software, developer tools, model compatibility, networking and the ability to extract more computing performance from existing infrastructure.

For Nvidia, this integrated ecosystem has been a formidable competitive advantage.

For Amazon, acquiring Decart offers an opportunity to strengthen one of the areas where competing with Nvidia has historically been difficult.