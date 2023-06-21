Is it too late to revive BSNL?9 min read 21 Jun 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Private telcos have already launched 5G services but BSNL is yet to roll out 4G commercially
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has cleared a ₹89,047 crore revival package for BSNL, the third such package offered. It’s a telco the government can’t ignore.
India plans to turn its creaky telecom department into a company next month," Reuters wrote in a news article on 29 September 2000. “…but the road from state-owned monopoly to modern telecom firm looks long and winding".
