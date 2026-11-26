A fresh rift within the Tata Trusts has brought the group's charitable finances into focus, with trustee Vijay Singh questioning whether funds meant for public welfare could be used to finance a legal battle that may delay Tata Sons' stock market listing.

Vijay Singh, Vice-Chairman and trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), has approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking an urgent inquiry into the trust's decision to initiate legal proceedings against Tata Sons and some of its directors.

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In a letter dated November 26, he raised concerns about the potential impact of the proposed case on the company's regulatory obligations and the use of charitable money to fund the litigation.

Tata Trusts Row: Why Vijay Singh Wants A Charity Commissioner Probe At the centre of Singh's complaint is SDTT Circular No. 113, dated November 25, which authorised legal action against Tata Sons.

According to the letter, the resolution was passed with the support of three trustees, despite opposition from both vice-chairmen, Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan.

Vijay Singh has asked the Charity Commissioner to examine the voting records, meeting minutes, legal advice and estimated costs of the proposed case. He has also questioned whether the trustees considered the regulatory consequences before approving the move.

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He clarified that he was not opposed to the trust pursuing legitimate legal remedies to protect its shareholder rights. His concern, Vijay Singh said, was the scope of the proposed case and the consequences it could have for Tata Sons.

Pending an inquiry, Singh has urged the commissioner to prevent the trust from committing further charitable funds towards the proposed legal action. He has also sought a hearing before November 30.

Tata Sons Listing: How The Proposed Lawsuit Could Affect RBI Compliance The dispute comes at a crucial time for Tata Sons, which faces a regulatory requirement to list its shares on the stock market.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classified Tata Sons as an Upper Layer non-banking financial company on September 30, 2022. Under the central bank's rules, companies in this category must list within three years, making September 30, 2025, the compliance deadline.

Tata Sons subsequently sought to surrender its registration, but the RBI rejected the application on September 11, 2026. On November 16, the central bank reiterated that the company must comply with all Upper Layer requirements, including listing.

Singh has argued that Tata Sons' internal rules cannot override the RBI's regulatory directions. He fears the proposed court order could prevent the board from taking decisions needed to meet the listing requirement.

What The Proposed Tata Trusts Lawsuit Seeks The proposed case challenges the Tata Sons board's September 17 decision to give N Chandrasekaran another five-year term as Executive Chairman.

It also seeks to establish that resolutions requiring a majority cannot pass without the support of a majority of Trust-nominated directors present at the meeting. The suit further argues that the chairman's casting vote cannot replace their approval.

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The proposed interim relief targets the Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for November 30. It seeks to prevent the company from passing or implementing resolutions unless both Trust-nominated directors vote in favour.

Singh believes this could hold up decisions related to the RBI's listing requirement, including the preparation of a compliance timetable.

Charitable Funds At The Centre Of Tata Trusts' Internal Dispute Vijay Singh has also questioned whether charitable resources should be used to pursue a case that could potentially obstruct an independent regulatory requirement.

He has asked the commissioner to examine the source of funding for the litigation and consider placing the RBI's position before the Bombay High Court if the proposed proceedings go ahead.

Also Read | HC to hear Tata Trusts' lawsuits on Friday ahead of November 30 board meeting

The trustee has stressed that he is not asking the commissioner to decide whether Chandrasekaran's reappointment was valid. That question, he said, belongs before the courts.

Tata Trusts Vs Tata Sons: How The Dispute Escalated The latest disagreement adds to months of friction between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, which, along with affiliated trusts, hold roughly two-thirds of the holding company.

On September 17, the Tata Sons board approved a fresh five-year term for Chandrasekaran and initiated steps towards listing the company. Tata Trusts subsequently described the decisions as illegal.

The board's decision was supported by four directors, while Noel Tata voted against it. The Trusts maintain that the company's Articles of Association require the backing of both Trust-nominated directors for decisions concerning the appointment of its chairman.