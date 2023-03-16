Can Credit Suisse stay independent?

For the months ahead, the issue is that prolonged business uncertainty and another bout of sharp fear have added to worries that too much harm to the bank’s name has already been done. Staff have left and rich clients have cut their assets. It is this damage — or “franchise erosion" in bank-speak — that has led JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Kian Abouhossain to decide that current plans no longer do enough. He sees a sale and breakup, probably marshalled by UBS Group AG, as the most likely endgame now. At the very least, Abouhossain says the investment bank will have to be closed down entirely. No more First Boston revival.