Can Daimler go the distance in India?
After a decade, the world’s largest truck maker has managed to get a foothold in India. But it’s still bleeding
India is known the world over as the graveyard of global truckmakers, and over the years, it has underlined why it deserves that sobriquet. The list of global commercial vehicle manufacturers that have entered the country only to succumb is long and varied. It includes Ford Motor Company (before the recent decision to exit India’s passenger car market, it made an abortive attempt to launch trucks in the 1980s), American major Navistar (it had a JV with M&M), Japan’s Hino Motors (owned by Toyota), Italy’s Iveco (in partnership with Ashok Leyland), Sweden’s Scania (which closed its luxury bus business) and the Volkswagen-owned MAN Trucks.