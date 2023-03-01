India is known the world over as the graveyard of global truckmakers, and over the years, it has underlined why it deserves that sobriquet. The list of global commercial vehicle manufacturers that have entered the country only to succumb is long and varied. It includes Ford Motor Company (before the recent decision to exit India’s passenger car market, it made an abortive attempt to launch trucks in the 1980s), American major Navistar (it had a JV with M&M), Japan’s Hino Motors (owned by Toyota), Italy’s Iveco (in partnership with Ashok Leyland), Sweden’s Scania (which closed its luxury bus business) and the Volkswagen-owned MAN Trucks.

These brands, which have a footprint straddling markets across the world, found India too hot to handle. For one, it is a cost-conscious market. Local players Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, who have a stranglehold over the market, manufacture and sell trucks at price points that are too low for the multinational (MNC) players to match. Over the last five decades or more, the duo has also built a formidable service network across the length and breadth of the country, which is not easy for a new entrant to replicate. This is a critical psychological need in a market where the reliability of a truck is always tested by rampant overloading and poor road conditions.

Despite this, many global players, including Daimler, the world’s largest truckmaker, bravely ventured in. All of them were drawn to India because it was a market that was impossible to ignore—India has a large population and a long road network. The country’s rapidly growing economy depends heavily on roads to move goods. And yet, despite the road sector’s primacy, the volume of commercial vehicles sold annually was low—it was less than 200,000 units in 2006, while China was 10 times higher. This offered plenty of headroom for growth. And most of all, after over half a century, the Indian commercial vehicle sector was on the cusp of modernization, an attractive proposition for foreign players.

The board of Daimler AG grappled with these factors before greenlighting, in 2006, the truckmaker’s entry into India. The German company has established its presence here today, despite witnessing one global peer after another bite the dust.

Wallowing in the red

Seventeen years and an investment of ₹9,650 crore later, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has managed to establish a foothold in the Indian market and make it a hub for its exports. Its local sales average 15,000 units annually; the company’s cumulative sales in India so far exceed 140,000 units. The company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG, ended 2020-21 with ₹5,271 crore in revenue (it is yet to release the 2021-22 numbers). Of that, exports of trucks and components, amounting to ₹1,629 crore, account for slightly less than 30% of its revenue. “Today, DICV has become a critical hub for Daimler’s global operations," says Satyakam Arya, CEO, DICV.

To be sure, Daimler has come a long way compared to other global players. However, in terms of market share and profitability, it is nowhere near the Big 2. A decade after launching its first trucks in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) segment, DICV’s overall market share is a mere 5%. In comparison, Tata Motors has a 51% share, while Ashok Leyland is at 26%. It doesn’t help that all of them have been operating in a market that has shrunk to a level last seen in 2008.

As for profitability, the German company continues to wallow in the red. In 2020-21, DICV posted a loss of ₹426 crore. In fact, in the last three years (between 2018-19 and 2020-21), it has incurred a loss of ₹766 crore. The parent company has had to periodically infuse money to make up for the losses. Its larger rivals have also struggled with profitability, but that is no consolation.

DICV’s domestic sales touched a high of 22,532 units in 2018 but have since declined. They dropped to a low 9,624 units in covid-hit 2020 and recovered to 14,222 units in 2021. The company is yet to release its 2022 numbers.

“Daimler badly needs to improve its volumes and for that it needs to sell more in India," says an automotive expert from an international consultancy firm who didn’t want to be identified. With sales not living up to the company’s expectations, capacity utilization at its 400-acre manufacturing facility at Oragadam, near Chennai, is low, at barely 35%. While the plant has the capacity to produce 70,000 trucks per annum, its output averages around 25,000 units (both for domestic sales and exports).

Martin Daum, chairman, Daimler Truck Holding AG, who was in Chennai late last year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of BharatBenz trucks (DICV’s brand in India), blamed the slow pace of the industry’s modernization for lower volumes. “We thought the market for sophisticated trucks would grow much faster. But it didn’t. It is far behind initial estimates," he has been quoted as saying in the media.

Daimler is also a victim of bad timing. While it had anticipated multiple challenges on its India journey, what it did not foresee was a rapid contraction of the market. This was due to a series of setbacks, which began with the economic slowdown, followed by demonetization, the revision in axle-load norms (which, in effect, regularized overloading and added huge trucking capacity, hurting demand for new trucks), and culminated with the covid pandemic.

“When we entered India, M&HCV demand was expected to touch 500,000 units by 2015 and 1 million units by 2020. Today, the industry volume, at around 241,000 units, is at 2008 levels," says Arya. This contraction has, of course, impacted all the players.

New approach

Looking back, Daimler has laid a good foundation for itself in India and has done some things well. “DICV has invested and put in place all the building blocks that are needed to succeed once the commercial vehicle market in India, which typically operates in cycles, revives," says the automotive expert cited above.

Setting up those building blocks was no mean feat. Despite a strong product portfolio, an automotive history of over 100 years, and a presence in over 150 countries with market leadership in many developing countries, it chose not to take any chances with India. The company set aside ₹1,200 crore for India-specific product development. In fact, the first infrastructure it built at its Oragadam facility, in 2009, was a 47-acre test track—only its third after Germany and Japan—that simulated India’s diverse road conditions.

“We launched our products in September 2012 after testing them for more than three years," recalls VRV Sriprasad, former vice-president (marketing, sales & after sales) and DICV’s second employee.

Daimler also put a great deal of thought into the brand name for its vehicles. Foreign brands unnerved Indian truckers. They were seen as pricey, with little product support. Many had quit India in the past, leaving buyers high and dry. After many months of deliberation, DICV settled on ‘BharatBenz’ as the brand. “It was the first time in the German automotive major’s history that Benz was associated with a name other than Mercedes," recalls Arya.

Changing the name was relatively easy compared to setting up a sales and service network. In 2006, market leader Tata Motor had over 500-plus touch points while Ashok Leyland boasted of 400-plus such facilities. That apart, their biggest strength was that there were thousands of roadside mechanics across the country who could easily repair their vehicles.

After conducting a study, DICV took a radical approach, riding on its reputation for quality. “We offered vehicles that required oil and filter changes only once in 50,000 km. That apart, our vehicles had high reliability. To drive home this point, we were the first in the industry to offer a three-year warranty," recalls Sriprasad. This ensured that it did not have to set up too many dealerships. Data mining also helped. In September 2012 when the company launched its products, it had just 20 dealerships in place. By 2014, it addressed 88% of the market with just 73 dealerships. Today, DICV has about 300 touch points.

Export focus

After an abortive attempt to tie up with Eicher Motors and a short-lived marriage with the Hero group, Daimler’s local team recast the business plan and convinced the Board to go it alone. DICV thus came into existence.

Work on independently building a local supply chain began soon thereafter. “We set a high localization level of 85% as it was critical to bring down the cost of the vehicle," says Arya. The company selected suppliers and, in many cases, transferred technology to them. “Many technologies that were till then used in-house by Daimler were transferred for the first time," he adds.

DICV also decided to ‘Make in India’ long before the term was coined. Today, it has over 400 suppliers and its localization level has reached 95% in value terms. In a move to benefit from economies of scale and reduce costs, not just for Indian operations but globally, the company chose early on to focus on sourcing parts for Daimler’s plants elsewhere in the world. “Over 100 suppliers have so far exported more than 200 million parts to Daimler’s operations worldwide," says Arya. For instance, DICV is today the hub for transmission parts for the whole of Europe and Brazil.

The exports were not restricted to just components; DICV started exporting trucks early on. “In fact, Oragadam is the only Daimler facility across the world that manufactures and exports multiple truck brands — Fuso (to Japan and the rest of Asia), Freightliner (to the Americas) and Mercedes Benz (to various parts of the world)," says Arya. The company claims to have exported over 60,000 units to over 60 countries so far.

While auto analysts laud all these efforts, they have not been enough to lift Daimler out of the also-ran league and it remains a bit player in the world’s toughest truck market. If it has to establish a larger presence and turn profitable, DICV needs to cast a wider net for customers and look beyond large fleet operators. It needs to reach out to the price-sensitive single-truck owners and small-fleet operators who dominate the market.

Rajinder Singh, managing director, Janta Roadways, a Chennai-based fleet operator with over 200 trucks (including 10 BharatBenz vehicles), sums up DICV’s predicament. “When it comes to cost of operations (TCO), BharatBenz is much lower than Tata Motors or Ashok Leyland," he emphasizes. But, he complains, Daimler trucks are packed with features that are way more than what the market needs, which makes them 10-15% costlier. “People can appreciate the lower TCO only if they buy and use BharatBenz trucks. But for that, the price has to come down," he says.

While it may have done enough to avoid ending up as one more tombstone along India’s trucking highway, Daimler certainly needs to pay heed to the market if it is to go the distance in this country.