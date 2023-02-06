Can Dixon become India’s Foxconn?

Sunil Vachani, chairman and managing director of Dixon, said his company will never move to the OEM business model. The company, he stressed, wants to remain the “brand behind the brands". In doing so, it will never become a competitor to the companies it produces for. A Motorola, therefore, will never have to worry about handing Dixon a contract because it knows that the company won’t use what it learns from manufacturing Motorola products to create a competing and possibly cheaper product—which is essentially how Chinese companies like BBK Electronics, Xiaomi and many others became giants in the field of consumer electronics over the past decades.