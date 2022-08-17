Can Dr Lal Pathlabs carve out a new path?

That’s where Dr Lal Pathlabs has a clear head start over its rivals. The newbies will at some point face the same hurdles that Dr Lal did in scaling up. Even pharma companies with their wider reach and backing of doctors may not be able to scale up that easily. “Pharma companies have the advantage of doctor connect, but they have no experience in running a supply chain. Executing pharma at the ground level is totally different from running a pathology lab. They don’t enjoy an obvious advantage," says Ranjan of Marcellus Investment Managers.

