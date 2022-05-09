Can Fin Homes clarifies on possible RBI probe into detection of fraud

Can Fin Homes clarifies on possible RBI probe into detection of fraud1 min read . 02:42 PM IST
- The clarification comes after a media report claimed the Central bank may launch a probe into the detection of fraud in 37 accounts of Can Fin Homes.
Can Fin Homes clarified on possible Reserve Bank of India (RBI) probe into detection of fraud in 37 accounts, saying the company has not received any such information from the regulator.
The clarification comes after a media report claimed the Central Bank may launch a probe into the detection of fraud in 37 accounts of Can Fin Homes.
The company further said the report is factually incorrect and that it is unaware of it's source.
"We confirm that, to the Company's knowledge, currently there is no such information or event which is significant and price sensitive, which the company may need to disseminate to the investors for their information," it said in a filing.
There are no specificor extraordinary events or information in respect of the company that may have a bearing on the price movement of the scrip. We request you to take the above information on your record and disseminate the same on your website, it said.
"We wish to clarify and confirm that the Company has been making prompt disclosures of all the events and information that are material in nature and have a bearing on the operation or performance of the company, including all price sensitive information, within the stipulated timelines," Can Fin Homes added.
On Monday, Can Fin Homes shares were down 6.40% to ₹512.30 apiece in noon deals on NSE.