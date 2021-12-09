Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Can Fin Homes board to consider interim dividend proposal next week

Can Fin Homes board to consider interim dividend proposal next week

Can Fin Homes shares closed nearly 1% higher on Wednesday
1 min read . 07:35 AM IST Livemint

  • Can Fin Homes board at its meet will also fix 'Record date' for the purpose of payment of interim dividend

Can Fin Homes on Wednesday informed that the company's board will meet next week on Tuesday, December 14 to consider the proposal of payment of interim dividend, if any, for financial year 2021-22.

“a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, inter-alia, to consider the proposal of payment of 'Interim Dividend', if any, for financial year 2021-22 and to fix 'Record date' for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend," Can Fin Homes informed in an exchange filing.

Can Fin Homes Ltd is one of the India's top players in the housing finance sector, with 70% of its branches located in southern India. Shares of Can Fin Homes are up 18% this year (year-to-date or YTD) so far whereas it has risen 22% in a year's period.

For this purpose, 'Trading Window' will be closed from December 09, 2021, and it will be reopened after the end of 48 hours after the announcement of decisions of Board of Directors on December 14, 2021, the company further added.

