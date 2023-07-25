Can Fin Homes reports fraud of ₹38.53 crore by employees in Ambala branch1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 04:49 PM IST
Can Fin Homes has filed an First Information Report (FIR) with the police and the probe in the matter is on
Can Fin Homes informed on Tuesday that's employees in the Ambala branch committed a fraud with an estimated amount of ₹38.53 crore. The company has filed an First Information Report (FIR) with the police and the probe in the matter is on, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday. As per the reports the fraud was committed by transferring the money to different bank accounts.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×