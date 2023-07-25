comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Can Fin Homes reports fraud of 38.53 crore by employees in Ambala branch
Can Fin Homes informed on Tuesday that's employees in the Ambala branch committed a fraud with an estimated amount of 38.53 crore. The company has filed an First Information Report (FIR) with the police and the probe in the matter is on, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday. As per the reports the fraud was committed by transferring the money to different bank accounts. 

The company cleared that the fraud will have no major impact on its assets or assets quality. The fraud was committed over a period of time at the Ambala branch of the Can Fin Homes and was detected on 24 July, the company said. 

Can Fin Homes said that it may face one time impact on the profitability due to the fraud. 

More to come…

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 04:49 PM IST
