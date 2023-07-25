Can Fin Homes reports fraud of 38.53 crore by employees in Ambala branch

Can Fin Homes informed on Tuesday that's employees in the Ambala branch committed a fraud with an estimated amount of ₹38.53 crore. The company has filed an First Information Report (FIR) with the police and the probe in the matter is on, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday. As per the reports the fraud was committed by transferring the money to different bank accounts.

