Can Gap escape the whirlwind? New CEO confronts years of decline

Culling the Gap brand’s sprawling selection is part of Ms. Syngal’s turnaround strategy. Mr. Breitbard, who has spent nearly a decade with the company in various roles, is in the process of reducing the number of dresses and styles in other categories at the brand. “Our task is to get cleaner points of view and make the store and website easier to shop," he said. “I can’t speak for every era at the company, but we have been obsessed with quality for a number of years and it’s proving out."