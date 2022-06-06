Can India Inc’s strong balance sheets nudge investments?

Acute business uncertainty and weak demand, both domestically and externally, kept India Inc. low on animal spirits even before the pandemic. For long after the 2008 financial crisis, investments stayed muted globally and companies made assiduous efforts to enhance capacity. However, of late, several sectors have seen some revival due to low interest costs and a commodity boom. Net fixed assets, a proxy for investments, grew 39% in FY22 for metal companies after contracting in the previous year. Chemicals and consumer durables saw a 22% and 20% growth, respectively. Impact will spread across sectors gradually as capex will take some time to come on board.

