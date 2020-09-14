Health economists hold that the focus is unlikely to make any negative impact on the production capability, unless the manufacturers choose to substitute the current source/s of API completely with the APIs that will be produced in India at one go. “This is because APIs produced in India may take a little to scale and become available at cost in which manufacturers are currently procuring it. The same applies for KSMs. This is a time for Indian manufacturers to tread with care and caution. They may opt for a mix of APIs produced in India and the imported ones to ensure the cost doesn't increase sharply," said P.R. Sodani, Health Economist at International Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) University, Jaipur.