Can Indians build premium brands that work abroad? Nikhil Kamath says…

Zerodha co-founder and investor Nikhil Kamath took to social media to celebrate the success of Indian brands on the global stage, making a name for themselves in the premium space.

“People said Indians can’t build premium brands that work abroad, well here’s Rahul at Subko's flagship store at Dubai Alserkal,” Nikhil Kamath wrote in a visual post on social media platform X on 19 January.

“Superyou now sells in Dubai, 11.11 sells in New York and Brad Pitt wears it in a movie (unpaid), Nappa Dori is on the parallel street to Subko in Alserkal,” the billionaire added, while clarifying that he has no connection to Nappa Dori.

Advertisement

Further, Nikhil Kamath hoped that his sandbox venture, The Foundery, “will hopefully create a few brands like this too... Premium, artisan, COOL, Indian brands to the world”.

According to the official website, The Foundery is a 90-day residential launchpad co-founded by Nikhil Kamath and Kishore Biyani that offers entrepreneurs “an ecosystem of mentors, operators, strategists, and experts” for their business.

Advertisement

Indian consumer brands making presence known abroad? In September last year, Mint reported that Indian consumer companies — coffee chains, designer labels and beauty stores — are increasingly opening stores in Gulf countries. Noted names, including Anita Dongre, Blue Tokia, Nykaa, The Big Chill and Titan's Mia, are among those who ventured into the Dubai market since 2024 and into 2025.

And while Indian customers in foreign cities may be the focus, companies aren't limiting themselves to them. Yash Dongre, COO of Anita Dongre, told Mint in July that they plan to open at least a dozen stores in the GCC region over the mid-to-long term. They have stores in Dubai (since March 2023) and New York.

Advertisement