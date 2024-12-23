Can Netflix avoid glitches in its Christmas Day NFL broadcasts?
Jessica Toonkel , Patience Haggin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Dec 2024, 07:19 PM IST
SummaryThe broadcasts, which include a Beyoncé performance, follow problems with a heavily watched boxing showcase and represent a major live-event test for the streaming giant.
Netflix’s ability to seamlessly beam movies and TV around the world helped it become the dominant streamer.
