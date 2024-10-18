Can Netflix keep flexing its pricing muscle?

Even the best house in a bad neighborhood isn’t spared the pressure of upkeep.
Even the best house in a bad neighborhood isn’t spared the pressure of upkeep.
Third-quarter results from Netflix on Thursday show why the streaming pioneer remains the most investible name in a troubled media market. As its Hollywood peers are losing money or barely breaking even in streaming, Netflix delivered a $2.9 billion operating profit, making for a record high margin of 30% on a quarterly basis. Revenue and subscriber growth exceeded Wall Street’s expectations, as did the company’s forecast for the fourth quarter.
Third-quarter results from Netflix on Thursday show why the streaming pioneer remains the most investible name in a troubled media market. As its Hollywood peers are losing money or barely breaking even in streaming, Netflix delivered a $2.9 billion operating profit, making for a record high margin of 30% on a quarterly basis. Revenue and subscriber growth exceeded Wall Street’s expectations, as did the company’s forecast for the fourth quarter.
Netflix shares rose 5% following the results and conference call. That is a decent bounce for a stock already up 41% for the year, vastly outperforming other media players competing in streaming.
But the report might prove a little disappointing to a growing number on Wall Street who are banking on the streamer raising its prices soon. At $6.99 a month, Netflix currently offers the cheapest ad-supported plan among major streamers. Disney+, Hulu and Max all charge $9.99 a month for their ad tiers.
“Netflix has become a ‘value’ option rather than the ‘premium’ offering it had marketed itself as in the past," James Heaney of Jefferies wrote to clients last week.
“Given our estimate of U.S. engagement trends, price hikes by peers, and Netflix’s relative value proposition, we see scope for Netflix to increase prices both within and outside the U.S.," Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet wrote earlier this week.
Netflix is famously flexible; the company was very much against advertising for years before a surprise drop in subscribers got it to reconsider in 2022. But the company currently doesn’t sound as though it has a major price hike in the works. On Thursday’s call, Netflix Co-Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters said, “We love the low price point and increased accessibility that comes with our ad plan." The company also made clear that its ad tier is still a work in progress, writing in its quarterly shareholder letter that advertising isn’t expected to be a “primary driver" of revenue growth next year.
Netflix did say that it expects revenue for next year to be in the range of $43 billion to $44 billion, up 12% from what is expected this year at the midpoint. Absent price hikes and a major contribution from ads, that will require more paying eyeballs. Wall Street is currently projecting 24 million net new paid subscribers for 2025, on top of the 289 million with which Netflix is expected to end this year, according to FactSet estimates.
That is certainly possible given Netflix’s now-dominant position in the TV landscape. And the company has several big shows on the way, including a new season of “Squid Game," its most-watched series globally to date. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Thursday the company’s release slate will be “largely back to normal" next year following the disruptions caused by Hollywood’s crippling labor strikes last year.
But with paid membership expected to cross the 300 million mark soon, finding new viewers who haven’t yet given Netflix a spin will keep getting more challenging. Netflix also plans to stop reporting subscriber metrics next year, which will make its progress on that front much harder for investors to track.
Strong earnings and cash flow count for a lot in streaming these days. Netflix just needs to keep those hits coming.
Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com