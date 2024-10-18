Can Netflix keep flexing its pricing muscle?

Netflix is famously flexible; the company was very much against advertising for years before a surprise drop in subscribers got it to reconsider in 2022. But the company currently doesn’t sound as though it has a major price hike in the works. On Thursday’s call, Netflix Co-Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters said, “We love the low price point and increased accessibility that comes with our ad plan." The company also made clear that its ad tier is still a work in progress, writing in its quarterly shareholder letter that advertising isn’t expected to be a “primary driver" of revenue growth next year.