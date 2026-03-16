Each spring, thousands of software engineers gather in San Jose, Calif., to ogle the latest superfast computer processors and take coding workshops at Nvidia’s annual developers’ confab. The event is known as GTC, which stands for GPU Technology Conference. It might soon need a new name.
Can Nvidia’s dominance survive the sea change under way in AI computing?
SummaryMaking chips for training AI models made it the world’s biggest company, but demand for inference is growing far faster.
Each spring, thousands of software engineers gather in San Jose, Calif., to ogle the latest superfast computer processors and take coding workshops at Nvidia’s annual developers’ confab. The event is known as GTC, which stands for GPU Technology Conference. It might soon need a new name.
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