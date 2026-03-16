Can Nvidia’s dominance survive the sea change under way in AI computing?

The Age of Inference is the one tech companies of all sizes have been waiting for, where the economics of AI computing potentially flip from red to green—as long as the cost of providing that computing can be kept low enough. AI companies are moving from their growth phase, which involved investing enormous sums in the infrastructure required for model training—including buying millions of Nvidia’s latest GPUs, from its Hopper and Blackwell generations especially—and attracting hundreds of millions of regular users, to trying to monetize their products through subscription fees or metering the consumption of intelligence.