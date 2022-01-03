Can paper replace plastic? A packaging giant is betting it can

Plastic became ubiquitous after World War II, when shortages of natural materials touched off a race for synthetic replacements, including nylon and plexiglass. Extracting fossil fuels and turning them into plastic produces a lot of greenhouse gases. Only 14% of plastic packaging is collected for recycling and just a portion of that winds up in new products, while about one-third isn’t collected at all, according to a 2016 report by the World Economic Forum, Ellen MacArthur Foundation and McKinsey & Co. Research published in 2019 by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said only 12% of plastic is recycled, while 28% is incinerated and 60% remains in the environment.