Can Rishad Premji rejuvenate Wipro?10 min read 12 Jun 2023, 11:28 PM IST
With the company underperforming, the going hasn’t been smooth for its CEO Thierry Delaporte.
Wipro’s sequential revenue growth has lagged behind its larger peers, including TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech in three of the last five quarters. A bigger headache is profitability.
Bengaluru: In the last week of April, Wipro Ltd, India’s fourth largest IT services company, convened a board meeting to discuss its fourth-quarter results. For Thierry Delaporte, this meet was unlike anything he had participated in since taking over as the chief executive officer (CEO) in July 2020.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×