MUMBAI: Tata Power’s shuttered 4,000-megawatt Mundra thermal power plant in Gujarat could restart soon, likely before the end of March, managing director and chief executive Praveer Sinha said, even as the company has repeatedly missed its own timelines to bring the plant back online.
Can summer demand, Iran conflict help Tata Power restart its Mundra plant?
SummaryCEO Praveer Sinha says talks with Gujarat on a revised power purchase pact are nearing completion, while analysts see rising fuel prices and summer demand strengthening the company’s hand.
MUMBAI: Tata Power’s shuttered 4,000-megawatt Mundra thermal power plant in Gujarat could restart soon, likely before the end of March, managing director and chief executive Praveer Sinha said, even as the company has repeatedly missed its own timelines to bring the plant back online.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More