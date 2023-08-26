Can the Nvidia Rocket Ship Power Stocks Through a Slowing Economy?
- Some investors say AI-themed shares have room to climb
Chip maker Nvidia’s blowout results have raised a crucial question for a flagging stock market: whether this year’s AI-powered rally still has legs.
U.S. stock markets surged after Nvidia reported results in May, and it seemed a repeat performance was in store after the release of second-quarter earnings that topped expectations. The stock rose sharply in after-hours trading Wednesday, while Nasdaq futures climbed more than 2%.
But the tech-heavy index sold off 1.9% on Thursday, and Nvidia closed just 0.1% higher, extending an unsteady August for stocks after a 2023 technology rally that has surprised many investors with its vigor. Nvidia shares fell 2.4% on Friday, while the Nasdaq advanced 0.9%.
The soft patch could just be a pause in the market advance, but it has reanimated arguments widely heard last year about the difficulties stocks often have during times of rising long-term interest rates and extended valuations.
Some investors say artificial-intelligence-themed stocks have room to run, even after a surge. Nvidia, which has more than tripled this year, now sports a market value of $1.2 trillion, while the Nasdaq is up 30% so far in 2023.
“Nvidia confirmed the legitimacy of the AI theme looking ahead," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial. “This isn’t the tech bubble all over again," she added.
Big tech companies and major chip makers have propelled 2023’s surprising rally in stocks, despite the highest interest rates seen in decades. Higher rates have pressured corporate earnings and boosted returns on cash and government bonds to the highest levels relative to inflation in more than a decade. But the market has struggled in August: The Nasdaq has lost 5% so far this month.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday the central bank would proceed carefully before raising interest rates again. He added that past interest-rate increases have yet to fully slow the economy.
Despite the cloudy macro outlook, Wall Street analysts boosted their price targets on Nvidia en masse after the report. The price target for the stock is now $640.71, according to FactSet. The shares closed at $460.18 on Friday.
Nvidia’s results “give more reality where some are concerned about hyperbole," said Michael Sansoterra, chief investment officer of Silvant Capital Management. “For those who are concerned about too much hype, the numbers are at least backing it up," he added.
Companies investing heavily in AI programs will need to turn those investments into fresh revenue and profits over time for investors to remain enthusiastic. Bulls pointed to signs that consumer-facing internet companies, major buyers of Nvidia’s chips, are finding ways to boost their own businesses using AI technology.
AI-driven recommendations on Reels have led to a more than 24% increase in time spent on Instagram for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Nvidia finance chief Colette Kress said Wednesday on a conference call with analysts.
“You’ll start seeing the likes of Microsoft and Salesforce show their revenue potential from AI over the next two to four quarters," predicted Angelo Zino, senior equity analyst at CFRA.
Meta stock fell 0.4% on Friday. Microsoft shares rose 0.9%, while Salesforce gained 2%.
Still, some investors caution that Nvidia’s high valuation leaves investors little wiggle room if the company stumbles in coming quarters. The stock trades at 35 times its sales over the past 12 months, according to FactSet. “If you want to make that bet, you have to be pretty sanguine about the market and the economy in general," said Bill Fleckenstein, president of Fleckenstein Capital.
Surging demand has allowed Nvidia to charge significantly higher prices for the chips it sells. The company earned a gross profit margin of 70.1% in the second quarter, up from 43.5% in the same period a year earlier.
Some investors warned that the newfound pricing power might not last once fresh competition starts to emerge.
“It’s a great story, no doubt, great numbers, no doubt," said Fred Hickey, editor of the High-Tech Strategist. “Will it be sustained over time? History says that’s not likely."
Write to Charley Grant at charles.grant@wsj.com