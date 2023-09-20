Can the sudden exit of 43 pilots shut down Akasa Air?
Summary
- The airline had reportedly said that the abrupt departure may even cause a shutdown. Mint spoke to Akasa and industry experts for a deep-dive perspective
New Delhi: One-year old Akasa Air is the strongest airline in India today in terms of potential for capacity expansion. However, the last one month has been troublesome for the carrier due to the sudden exit of 43 pilots, resulting in cancellation of flights leading and decline in market share.