Can the tallest running shoe out there chart the path for Nike’s comeback?
Inti Pacheco , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Nov 2025, 09:12 pm IST
Summary
CEO Elliott Hill is trying to revive flagging sales by speeding up development of innovations such as the uber-cushioned Vomero Premium.
Elliott Hill is trying to regain Nike’s lead in the innovation race—and its chunkiest running shoe ever may be the model for getting there, he says.
