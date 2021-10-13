Can the Tatas turn Air India around?

International operations, nevertheless, will also be challenging. For starters, this segment is expected to recover to pre-covid levels only by 2023-24, much later than the recovery expected in the domestic market. Tata group will also be competing against the deep pockets of state-owned carriers such as Emirates, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines. The conglomerate, as of now, isn’t offering any comments on the strategy ahead. When Mint contacted the group, a Tata Sons spokesperson said that it is looking forward to working with the government to complete the transaction process over the next few months. “We will be able to comment further only later," the spokesperson added.