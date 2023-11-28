Companies
Can Uber navigate the bumpy road ahead?
Sumant Banerji 8 min read 28 Nov 2023, 06:23 PM IST
Summary
- The ride hailing firm once again leads the cab segment in India but regulatory hurdles, new entrants pose challenges
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: In the sweltering heat of July, Prabhjeet Singh, a man normally used to spending his days in a plush office, was struggling to navigate the byzantine lanes of Shiv Durga Vihar, Faridabad. The president of Uber India and South Asia wanted to experience the business end of things and had turned taxi driver for the day. Singh, now in his ninth year at Uber, goes on such fact-finding trips every month to get to grips with the ground realities his driver-partners face and the expectations their passengers have.
