Can you guess how much salary CEOs and CFOs in India earned on average in FY24? Hint, its 9% annual jump

Top executives in India drew in multiple crore salaries in financial year 2024, a new study, titled ‘The CEO Compensation Report 2025 and CFO Compensation Report 2025’ by Resource Bridge found.

According to data, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of listed companies in India commanded an average compensation of ₹7.2 crore in FY24, up by an annual rate of 9 per cent over the last decade.

On the other hand, Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) got an average of ₹2.3 crore, with compensation levels rising 1.7 times over the same period. The study looked at close to 1,000 listed companies, and open-source financial data in the public domain to draw its conclusions.

CEO compensation doubled over 10 years The study indicates that CEO compensation has doubled in the last 10 years, while CFO pay has registered a significant, though relatively moderate, growth.

Among the different sectors, CEOs of manufacturing entities bagged some of the highest pay packages; while for CFOs, the service industry churned out top earning peers.

There was however, a notible disparity in highest compensation in regional terms observed by the study — CEOs and CFOs in north India consistently commanded the highest pay packages, while their counterparts in east India consistently earn the least among peers. This regional trend held regardless of industry or company size, it added.

Ownership a ‘decisive’ factor, MNCs beat domestic firms According to the study, ownership structure played a “decisive role” in executive compensation; while multinational corporations (MNCs) outpaced domestic firms in terms of top executives' salaries.

Further, companies that cross critical turnover thresholds of ₹5,000 crore, ₹50,000 crore and ₹1 lakh crore showed a sharp upward inflection in executive pay, it added.

About Resource Bridge Founded by K Ramadhurai and Saroja Ramadhurai in 2005, Resource Bridge is a specialised executive search firm based in Mumbai, the release said.