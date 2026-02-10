From Canada to Gadchiroli: Inside Tata Steel’s race to secure raw material after it loses legacy mines
Dipali Banka , Nehal Chaliawala 6 min read 10 Feb 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Tata Steel meets 100% of its iron ore requirements in India through six legacy mines allotted before the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2015.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI , NEW DELHI : For years, iron ore was one thing Tata Steel never lost sleep over. Owning captive mines meant predictable supply, stable costs and a structural edge over rivals who depended on expensive mines acquired through auctions or remained at the mercy of the markets.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story