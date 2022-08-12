Canada pension fund co-invests around $204 mn in India in the June quarter

In June, Sequoia had said that it had raised $2.85 billion, of which $2 billion was for investments in India and $800 million was for startups in Southeast Asia. Sequoia Capital has raised $9 billion across four funds for investing in China, Bloomberg reported last week. CPPIB also invested $150 million in NewQuest Capital’s latest fund. Secondaries investor NewQuest Capital is owned by the TPG Group, and typically invests one-third of its corpus in India across companies and private equity funds.