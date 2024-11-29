Canada sues Google over alleged anticompetitive practices in online ads

Canada sues Google over alleged anticompetitive practices in online ads

PTI
Updated29 Nov 2024, 06:20 AM IST
Canada sues Google over alleged anticompetitive practices in online ads
Canada sues Google over alleged anticompetitive practices in online ads(REUTERS)

Canada's antitrust watchdog said Thursday it is suing Google over alleged anticompetitive conduct in the tech giant's online advertising business and wants the company to sell off two of its ad tech services and pay a penalty.

The Competition Bureau said that such action is necessary because an investigation into Google found that the company "unlawfully" tied together its ad tech tools to maintain its dominant market position.

The matter is now headed for the Competition Tribunal, a quasi-judicial body that hears cases brought forward by the competition commissioner about non-compliance with the Competition Act.

The bureau is asking the tribunal to order Google to sell its publisher ad server, DoubleClick for Publishers, and its ad exchange, AdX. It estimates Google holds a market share of 90 per cent in publisher ad servers, 70 per cent in advertiser networks, 60 per cent in demand-side platforms and 50 per cent in ad exchanges.

This dominance, the bureau said, has discouraged competition from rivals, inhibited innovation, inflated advertising costs and reduced publisher revenues.

"Google has abused its dominant position in online advertising in Canada by engaging in conduct that locks market participants into using its own ad tech tools, excluding competitors, and distorting the competitive process," Matthew Boswell, Commissioner of Competition, said in a statement.

Google, however, maintains the online advertising market is a highly competitive sector.

Dan Taylor, Google's vice president of global ads, said in a statement that the bureau's complaint "ignores the intense competition where ad buyers and sellers have plenty of choice."

The statement added that Google intends to defend itself against the allegation.

Also Read | COP kicks the climate can down the road, again

US regulators want a federal judge to break up Google to prevent the company from continuing to squash competition through its dominant search engine after a court found it had maintained an abusive monopoly over the past decade.

Also Read | Natural farming: Ambitious plan, but will it work?
Also Read | New Zealand vs England Live Score: England score after 15 overs is 45/3

The proposed breakup, floated in a 23-page document filed this month by the US Department of Justice, calls for sweeping punishments that would include a sale of Google's industry-leading Chrome web browser and impose restrictions to prevent Android from favouring its own search engine. (AP)

VN VN

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 06:20 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsCanada sues Google over alleged anticompetitive practices in online ads

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,167.00
    03:43 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -32.75 (-2.73%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    137.80
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -1.15 (-0.83%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,437.45
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    39.1 (1.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,991.45
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -481.35 (-7.44%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,427.95
    03:55 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -77.55 (-5.15%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,128.60
    03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -59.3 (-4.99%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    796.55
    03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -38.75 (-4.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    295.40
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    19.65 (7.13%)

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    35.88
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.32 (6.91%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.000.00
      Chennai
      77,541.000.00
      Delhi
      77,693.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.