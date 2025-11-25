Canada’s Corporations Churning Out Profits Despite Tariff Hit

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s corporations continue to expand their profits, even as the economy contends with tariff damage.

Operating profits rose 3.8% to C$200 billion ($142 billion) in the third quarter, according to data released Monday by Statistics Canada. That’s the fastest pace of growth in two years and follows a seasonally adjusted contraction of 2.4% in the second quarter.

In the financial sector, earnings before interest and taxes rose 6% to C$96 billion, driven higher by lower provisions for credit losses and increased non-interest income in banking, the agency said.

Non-financial industries also expanded their operating profits 1.9% between July and September, and increases were recorded in 25 of 39 subcategories. Profits rose in 10 of 14 of the country’s manufacturing industries.

The data show Canada’s companies holding up well overall despite the ongoing pressures of US trade policy and an elevated unemployment rate.

Major tariffs remain in place on steel, aluminum, autos and lumber products, and the central bank expects meager economic growth in the second half of 2025 as business investment and exports languish.

At the same time, many of Canada’s goods exports to the US are exempt from duties provided they’re covered by the free trade agreement between the US, Canada and Mexico, leaving the country with a relatively low effective tariff rate.

“Tariffs are having a brutal but narrow hit,” said Fred Demers, head strategist of multi-asset solutions with BMO Global Asset Management.

“Firms are defending strong profit margins and investors should remain comfortable,” he said.

--With assistance from Mario Baker Ramirez.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com