Canada’s CPP Investments bets big on transition to clean energy

Sujeet Govindaraju, managing director and India office head at CPP Investments, added that the pension fund manager has a nuanced approach to investing in technology companies. “There’s no one-size-fits-all answer. We go sub-sector by sub-sector, and then we evaluate what works. We have seen some trends play out. For instance, in China or South Korea, once you hit $2,000 per capita income, the household consumption just takes off. That’s what’s happening in India over the last two or three years. But then you look at sector by sector and what’s happening there. What is the ability of the company to start monetizing? They will benefit, but they need to be very careful about how they’re utilizing the cost curve as they grow the revenue. So, we look at it in a very nuanced manner. We will not invest based on trends," he said.